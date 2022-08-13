Nagaon (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) The Nagaon district police in Assam has filed a chargesheet in the Batadrava Police Station arson case, naming 24 people, including 11 who are now in custody, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed at a local court on Friday, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said.

Also Read | Passenger From Bangkok Held at Chennai Airport With Live Animals, Including a Monkey, Pythons and King Snakes.

The district police will request for trial through fast track court, she said.

"We have named 24 people in the chargesheet. Of them, 11 are in our custody, including two juveniles," the SP said, adding that the rest are absconding.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Share Photos With Tiranga To Mark Independence Day 2022 Celebrations.

She said this is a "very sensitive case", and the district police will pray for a fast track court trial.

The Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 afternoon by an irate mob following the custodial death of a local fish trader, Safikul Islam (39), who was picked up by police the previous night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)