Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): A day after Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of "promoting" Kashmir Files movie and demanding that it should be put on YouTube to make it free, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at him saying the Delhi Chief Minister should stop "constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits".

He also said that the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits "are a result of such condescending attitude and appeasement politics of secularists".

He also accused Kejriwal of using the Delhi assembly "to rub salt in wound of Hindus".

"If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in wound of Hindus," Sarma said.

The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in several states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal had accused BJP of promoting The Kashmir Files and had also referred to the demand of party leaders in Delhi for making it tax-free in his speech in assembly on Thursday. He said if BJP wants people to watch the movie, its maker should put it on YouTube. He had also alleged that BJP leaders were "putting up" posters" of a movie in the country.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. (ANI)

