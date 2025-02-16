Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the cabinet decisions of the state government, putting the focus on Bodo culture, teaching Assamese history to students and also increasing the seats of the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

According to Sarma, the Tiwa Autonomous Council's seats will be increased to 42, from 36. Moreover, the cabinet has also approved a private university to be constructed in Bodoland area and a national park of more than 300 sq km.

"Today's state cabinet decisions - Number of Tiwa Autonomous Council's seats will be increased to 42 from 36. In Bodoland, the cabinet has approved Swami Vivekanand University (private). Assam cabinet has approved the 8th national park with an area of 316 sq km in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region)," said the CM.

Regarding teaching Assamese history to students, the CM has said that till class 8th, history will be made compulsory in all schools.

""In this Assembly session, these will be reflected upon. Till Class 8, Assam History will be compulsory in schools. I have discussed these recommendations with the Home Ministry," he said.

Similarly, the school education department has also approved the extension of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the teacher transfer management system web portal.

The CM has also pushed for recognition of Bodo language in various other areas, with the decision to publish government rules and notification in different languages for different regions; Assamese, Bengali and Bodo. This rule will be implemented on April 14, two months later.

"From April 14, the state government will publish the government rules and notification in Assamese, and in Bengali (in Barak Valley) and in Assamese/Bodo (in Bodoland Territorial Region). As a subject, Assamese language will be taught in schools in Brahmaputra Valley and in Bodo and Assamese in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region)," the CM said.

The state cabinet has also approved an amendment of various autonomous councils in the state, including the Mising Autonomous Council Act, 1995, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council, Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.

"The amendment provides for the appointment of persons to an interim committee or authority with the powers and functions of the General Council and Executive Council for a period beyond the term of office of the Council, in case elections are not practicable," read the statement by cabinet.

Regarding the Health and family welfare department, the cabinet has approved the proposal to grant 3 PG increments to Ayurvedic doctors under the department, specifically those who have completed a 3-year post graduate degree course recognised by the National Council for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

The Assam Goods and Services tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has been approved by the cabinet, which is based on the recommendations of the GST council, to keep parity with the Central Goods and Services Tax act of 2017. (ANI)

