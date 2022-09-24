Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Assam government will provide jobs to all medal winners of the state at the National Games 2022.

"The nature of jobs will be decided according to their educational qualification," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister made the announcement while attending the official kit launch and sending off the programme of the Assam contingent to the 36th National Games 2022 to be held at Gujarat in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal who is also the Chairman of Assam Olympic Association at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam Chief Minister said that National Games are important because it is associated not only with individual achievement but most importantly with the pride and prestige of the state.

While drawing a comparison of the performance of the state in the last three National Games, Chief Minister Sarma urged the players to exert their best without any performance pressure so that the state can shine at the event.

He urged players to target for ensuring the state's position among the top five states of the country. Sarma also appealed to the state players not to use banned substances and be very cautious while taking drugs for any illness.

Assam Chief Minister said that the players should maintain discipline, good behaviour and sportsmanship spirit during the game.

Further saying that the state government is working to take the state on the path of excellence in sports, Sarma informed about various steps taken for the upgradation of sports infrastructure in the state.

He said that a new stadium will be built at Chandrapur in Guwahati and the infrastructure of Nehru stadium will be upgraded. For this purpose, a process is already underway for the acquisition of the land of Hotel Landmark so that more land is available for the stadium. Apart from setting up two High-Performance Centres at Jorhat and Guwahati, Sarma said that steps for strengthening the infrastructure of Jorhat stadium have also been initiated.

He also informed that the State Sports Policy will be amended to provide the best opportunity to the sportspersons.

The Assam Chief Minister said that as per the request of the Assam Olympic Association, steps are taken for the state players to travel by air for the first time to participate in the National Games.

He also congratulated the players and extended them his best wishes. (ANI)

