New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said after signing the agreement on the boundary dispute that he will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country.

"It is a historic day for all of us. When I first became the Chief Minister, the Home Minister said to resolve all the differences with regard to the border and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the northeast should become the growth engine of the country. Home Minister advised me that you are the Chief Minister of Assam and it is your responsibility to find a solution for the issue. As per his advice, we started talking and we succeeded in finding a solution to the issue," said the Assam Chief Minister.

He further said that in the next six-seven months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites.

"After this MoU, in the next six-seven months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country," Sarma said.

Sarma said that the initial discussions have started with the Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Nagaland to solve the border disputes with them.

"Union Home Minister also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I had a meeting with AP CM where we formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Initial discussions have started with the CMs of Mizoram and Nagaland," he added.

"In 1970s, Meghalaya was carved out from Assam, but in the State Reorganisation Bill, Congress could have resolved this... Both states kept fighting internally resulting in casualties. We're working on Peace, Heritage & Development (PHD) model for Northeast's development," said the Assam CM

The initiation of resolution of 50 years old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been done today. This historic milestone could only be achieved because of the continuous effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary differences.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of both states to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the 884-km boundary. (ANI)

