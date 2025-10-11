Guwahati, (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the 3rd Convocation of National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam at the International Auditorium Panjabari in Guwahati, Assam.

Speaking at the convocation, the CM said that National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam (NLUJAA) must strive to lead research and policy work, which enable the university to stay connected with the local issues and resolve them through national and global discussions.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He also said that the university must never lose sight of its roots and regional responsibility. North-East faces unique legal challenges related to indigenous rights, environmental protection, migration, and identity.

"Therefore, the university should find the answers of the local problems with cutting-edge research and policy," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 11, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Addressing the graduates, the Chief Minister said that internalization of law is one of the major frontiers, which is gaining ground. He said global trade, climate change, migration and cross-border disputes have made law a global discipline.

"NLUJAA must therefore, prepare its students to think beyond borders to understand international legal systems while remaining firmly grounded in India's constitutional values and the socio-legal realities of the North-East. Collaborations with foreign universities, faculty exchanges and participation in global moot courts should become central to the university's academic culture," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister, moreover, observed that the massive backlog of cases in the country is a pressing issue. In view of this, the legal system must increasingly depend on faster and alternative forms of dispute resolution. He said that mediation, conciliation and arbitration are the essential tools for any lawyer.

He, therefore, asked the university to ensure that its students are well trained in mediation, conciliation, and arbitration so that they can not only argue cases but also resolve conflicts in ways that heal relationships and strengthen social harmony.

On the occasion, he called upon the graduating students on the need to uphold ethics and integrity in the legal profession.

"In today's fast-paced world, where commercial interests often overshadow professional values, young lawyers must remember that law is not just a career, it is a calling to serve justice and society. NLUJAA should continue to nurture this spirit through strong emphasis on ethics, clinical legal training and reflective practices," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the university must aim to become a true Centre of legal research and innovation. He said that the coming decade should see its scholarship influencing judicial decisions, shaping legislative thinking, and guiding public policy.

He said that to achieve that, research training should begin early, even at the undergraduate level, and the institution must create a strong ecosystem that supports both faculty and students in producing knowledge of lasting value. He, however, said that he feels a deep sense of optimism about the future.

The Chief Minister added, "As graduates you represent a generation that will shape the justice system of new India that is faster, fairer and more inclusive.

As you step out of the university, I urge you to carry three guiding principles with you: integrity in thought, empathy in action and courage in conviction. Use your knowledge not to dominate, but to uplift; not to divide, but to unite. The journey of NLUJAA itself is a proof that with determination and vision, great things can be achieved even from humble beginnings."

Referring to Swami Vivekananda, who said the supreme value of youth is incalculable and beyond words, the Chief Minister asked the graduates to harness the unbridled energy, courage and infinite possibilities inherent in them to shape their future.

A Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court of India Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge, Supreme Court of India Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Vice Chancellor NLUJAA Prof. KVS Sarma, legal luminaries, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)