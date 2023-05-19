Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attends MoU signing between Govt of Assam and JNU for establishment of Srimanta Sankardev Chair. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi for the establishment of Srimanta Sankardev Chair at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the country's premier education institution dedicated to higher education.

A one-time fund of Rs 10 crore for the current financial year has been earmarked by the Government of Assam for the purpose.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held at NeDFi House in Guwahati, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "The signing of the MoU can be termed a defining moment for Assam and would prove a landmark in the government's aim to ensure the teachings and ideologies of Srimanta Sankardev, the great medieval-era neo-Vaishnavite saint, penetrate the hearts and minds of every resident of the country."

The Chief Minister exuded confidence the establishment of the Srimanta Sankardev Chair would lend new momentum to the study and research on the Bhakti movements with special references to their influence on the Assamese society.

The Chief Minister referred to Srimanta Sankardev's Ekasarana Dharma as a civilisational gift of great neo-Vaishnavite saints.

"Sadly, discussions related to Ekasarana Dharma have been limited to the boundaries of the State," the Chief Minister remarked.

"The establishment of the Srimanta Sankardev Chair would prove decisive in attracting dedicated research and discussions on the subject," CM Sarma added.

Referring to Srimanta Sankardev as the "greatest nationalist", CM Sarma spoke about the deep influence Indian civilisation and identity had on Srimanta Sankardev.

The influence of Indian civilisation on Srimanta Sankardev can be gauged from the fact that in his works, India (Bharat) has been mentioned as many as 46 times.

It is important to ensure someone as patriotic as Srimanta Sankardev is accorded the due recognition that he deserves.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Advisor to Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, and Vice-Chanchellor of JNU Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, among others, were also present. (ANI)

