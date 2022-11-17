New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the latter's office in the national capital and deliberated on key economic issues.

"Honoured to have met FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji in Delhi today. We deliberated on key economic issues. Also expressed gratitude for her continued guidance and support in strengthening Assam's economy and overall well-being," Sarma said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the celebration of the 400th birth year of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi on November 23 to 35 with senior officials at Assam House here.

"Reviewed preparations for celebrating the 400th birth year of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi on 23-25 November with Sr Officials at Assam House, Delhi. Cabinet colleagues Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta, UG Brahma and Pijush Hazarika were present," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam Chief Minister released the theme song of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary general of Assam Lachit Barphukan in a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The theme song is composed by renowned singer Zubin Garg.

Notably, the Government of Assam is planning to hold the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital.

A two-day event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan to showcase the life of one of the great warriors of eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat, the Assam government had said earlier.

The Government aims to bring to the national limelight the great warrior hitherto not known in other parts of the country, added the Assam government.

To make the programme a resounding success in the national capital on November 23 and 24, a series of programmes have been lined up to project the great Ahom General in proper perspectives.

