Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and termed him a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards India's development.

Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation.

"My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Sonowal tweeted.

