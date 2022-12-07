Assam [India], December 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of the Indian Army's 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan and expressed grief over the demise.

"I am in a state of shock at the demise of Indian Army's 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan. Having known him well and interacted many times, I found him an exemplary officer & wonderful human being. Such a terrible loss," said Assam CM Sarma in a tweet.

Also Read | MCD Election Result 2022: From Anti-Incumbency To Women-Centric Policies, 5 Reasons Why AAP Won Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls.

"My heartfelt condolences," his tweet added.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan died due to cardiac arrest in Shillong on Tuesday. He had held various prestigious appointments during his service, Indian Army officials said. (ANI)

Also Read | Asad Abdullah Electric Bike: UP Youth Makes Six-Seater E-Bicycle, Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)