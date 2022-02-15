Dispur (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state government dedicated Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital to the service of the people at Lakhimpur giving yet another push to medical education and health infrastructure in the state.

With the inauguration of this medical institution, the total number of medical colleges and hospitals in Assam has gone up to eight.

It may be noted that Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital has been built with a cost of Rs 500.89 crore at a sprawling 168 bighas of land. This medical College has 100 intake capacity and with its inauguration, the total number of MBBS seats in Assam has now risen to 1,100.

This medical College and Hospital has five state-of-the-art lecture halls, an accommodation facility for 430 students, 122 interns and 66 resident doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Sarma termed the day as historic in the annals of the quality health care delivery system in the state.

He said, "With the inauguration of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital as the 8th medical college and hospital in the state, the advanced health care need of the people of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath will be met considerably."

He also congratulated the people of Assam and all others who have been instrumental in giving shape to this hospital, which according to him, will be immensely helpful in rendering quality and advanced health care systems to people.

The Chief Minister also said that this college would be upgraded to a postgraduate level in the coming days to meet the need of super-speciality doctors.

He further added that in the next financial year, the state government will set up five more medical colleges in different districts. He also stated, "Cancer hospital will also be built at Lakhimpur along with a Dental College and B.Sc Nursing institute."

Stating his government's commitment, the Chief Minister said that in the coming years, all the villages in Assam will have at least two doctors as the State government is working towards that end.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his guidance and leadership which helped the state in scripting new success stories in the growth paradigm of the state.

Earlier Chief Minister Dr Sarma inaugurated the permanent Joyhing campus of Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science at Lakhimpur today.

Dr Sarma also inaugurated a plantation project where 1,600 plants were planted at the Lakhimpur National Highway bypass as a part of the State government's commitment to bring development in sync with beautiful nature.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the BJP Lakhimpur District Office at Moidumia along NH 15 as part of his Lakhimpur tour. (ANI)

