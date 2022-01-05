Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the 'security lapse' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and demanded an enquiry into it at the highest level.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Over 6.3 Times Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Past 8 Days, Says Health Ministry.

The incident is a matter of shame and proved that the ruling Congress in that state is interested only in politics and not development, he said.

Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when he was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters. The incident was described by the union home ministry as a “major lapse” in his security.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 21 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive.

In a statement the home ministry said that after the incident the prime minister's convoy decided to return.

Sarma in a series of tweets said “compromising” the security of the prime minister is a matter of serious concern and must be enquired into at the highest levels.

He wrote, “It's a matter of shame that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's cavalcade (sic) was stopped by protesters on his way to visit the martyr's memorial at Hussainiwala, Punjab.”

Accusing the Congress government of Punjab of indulging in politics on all issues, Sarma, a prominent BJP leader of the north east, wrote, “While Adarniya PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Cong is least interested in development & only wants to play politics.

“The fact that Punjab CM didn't address the issue makes matters even worse in the crucial border state,” he added.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the union home ministry asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action. The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur in that state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)