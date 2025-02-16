Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 200 successful candidates of the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination, securing positions in the Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and allied services.

The appointment letters were awarded at an event held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Additionally, 363 candidates received appointments in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Public Health Engineering Department, and Cultural Affairs Department. Sarma also conferred the appointment letter for Deputy Superintendent of Police upon Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Archer Jayanta Talukdar.

Having achieved its milestone of one lakh recruitments, the state government now advances towards its target of 1.5 lakh appointments, with today's distribution of appointment letters to 564 candidates marking a crucial step forward.

Notably, among the successful candidates of the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination, 43 have been appointed to the Personnel Department, 35 to the Home and Political Department, and 96 to the Finance Department.

Additionally, one candidate has been appointed to the Excise and Skill & Entrepreneurship Departments, while three have joined the Panchayat & Rural Development, Cooperation, and Revenue & Disaster Management Departments. Further appointments include four in the Labour Welfare Department, 11 in the Education (Elementary) Department, 73 in the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, 262 in the Public Health Engineering Department, and 28 in the Cultural Affairs Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister underscored the imperative of transparent recruitment, efficient governance, and a dynamic administration in fostering public trust.

He asserted that good governance is the cornerstone of a robust administrative framework, cautioning that its absence invariably leads to social instability and an erosion of confidence in the system.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long commitment to establishing a model of governance, he noted that these initiatives have streamlined administrative processes, rendering them more systematic and significantly enhancing public service delivery.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past three and a half years, Sarma highlighted the government's success in implementing various measures to ensure good governance.

He particularly emphasised the transparency in recruitment, affirming that despite the large scale of appointments, no allegations of irregularities have surfaced, nor have any cases been legally contested.

Expressing pride in this accomplishment, he observed that Assam's recruitment model is now being emulated by several states. He further reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of India as a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 and his endeavour to position the country as the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Urging the newly appointed candidates to align themselves with this vision, he exhorted them to uphold governance with integrity and dedicate themselves to public service, thereby strengthening the foundations of administrative excellence.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the appointment of distinguished archer Jayanta Talukdar as Deputy Superintendent of Police, recognising his stellar achievements, including a gold medal at the 2004 Asian Grand Prix, victories at the 2006 and 2009 Archery World Cup, a silver at the 2005 World Championship, and a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Noting his participation in the 2012 London Olympics, he remarked that Talukdars' induction into the police force exemplifies the Assam government's commitment to honouring outstanding talent.

Today's event was attended by Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Jogen Mohan, Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Nandita Gorlosa, Prasanta Phukan, Krishnendu Paul, Kaushik Rai, Rupesh Gowala; MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita and Bijuli Kalita Medhi; and MLA Ponakan Baruah and Dharmeswar Konwar.

Additionally, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission Deboraj Upadhyay, and Director General of Assam Police Harmeet Singh, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

