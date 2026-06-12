India News | Assam CM Flags off International Consignment of GI-tagged Tezpur Litchis to Singapore

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): In an important step towards increasing the footprints of Assam's rich horticultural produce in international markets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ceremonially flagged off the export of a consignment of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged litchis from Tezpur at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The export of 500 kilograms of the renowned "Piyaji" variety of litchi to Singapore marks the beginning of a new chapter for Assam's farming community. Following the recent successful export of Assam's GI-tagged litchis to Dubai, the opening of the Singapore market reflects the growing international demand for the State's premium agricultural produce.

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The achievement is also a result of the State Government's sustained efforts to strengthen market linkages, value chains and export infrastructure.

Speaking to media persons after the event, the Chief Minister said that the Tezpur litchis have succeeded in securing a place in international markets over the past few years.

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He noted that a few days ago, 2,000 kilograms of litchis were exported to Dubai through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

"The 500-kilogram consignment flagged off today will be transported to Singapore by a Druk Air flight operating from Bhutan via Guwahati. The Singapore High Commissioner has already expressed interest in procuring an additional 500 kilograms of Tezpur litchis," he said.

The Chief Minister observed that with proper planning and sustained efforts, Assam can export several of its distinctive agricultural products, including litchis, kaji nemu and bhut jolokia etc to international markets.

He maintained that even products such as jackfruit could find a place abroad.

However, he emphasised that exports require strict adherence to prescribed standards regarding the use of fertilisers and consistency between production practices and the final product.

He also noted that Assam possesses considerable potential in the cultivation and export of ginger and stated that the Government would make special efforts to increase exports of agricultural produce in the coming years.

Highlighting the limitations in current production, the Chief Minister said that Tezpur litchis are presently harvested from only about 3,000 trees. As the fruit enjoys strong demand across Assam and other parts of India, it was not possible to export larger quantities this year despite growing international demand.

He added that he had recently sent Tezpur litchis to the Prime Minister and several other Union Ministers, all of whom highly appreciated the quality and taste of the fruit.

Expressing optimism about the future, the Chief Minister said that the export initiative would inspire farmers across the State and encourage increased litchi cultivation in the coming years.

He reaffirmed the Assam Government's commitment to creating new global opportunities for farmers, enhancing their incomes and showcasing the State's finest agricultural products on the world stage.

The programme was attended by Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Commissioner and Secretary of the Agriculture Department Aruna Rajoria, Director of Agriculture Ratul Chandra Pathak, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)