Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level conference with district magistrates and Superintendents of Police (SPs) on Wednesday.

The day-long conference aimed to bring governance closer to the public with enhanced welfare initiatives and strengthen the cooperation between the administration and the police department.

"Had a 14-hour-long marathon meeting (from 10:30 am to 1:15 am) with DCs & SPs at AACS where we discussed various ways to bring governance closer to the public with enhanced welfare initiatives and measures required to further reform the law and order mechanism of the state," Assam CM said in a tweet.

Sarma further said that he discussed district-wise achievements in our war on drugs, crime reduction, better use of technology, police modernisation measures, etc. with SPs.

"Our meeting took up matters related to the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, Mission Basundhara 2.0, and more," Sarma said.

Notably, the Government of Assam is planning to hold the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital.A two-day event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan to showcase the life of one of the great warriors of eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat, the Assam government had said earlier.

The Government aims to bring to the national limelight the great warrior hitherto not known in other parts of the country, added the Assam government.To make the programme a resounding success in the national capital on November 23 and 24, a series of programmes have been lined up to project the great Ahom General in proper perspectives.

Mission Basundhara was launched in Assam on October 2 last year for streamlining land revenue services and facilitating easy access for the people for their land-related works. The scheme marked its closure in May.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that eight lakh applications related to the revenue department were resolved under 'Mission Basundhara'.

"With the disposal of the last case today of Basanti Das (of North Guwahati) who had been running from pillar to post for the past 18 years for resolution of her application before the launch of this scheme, all 8,13,981 applications received under Mission Basundhara have been disposed. We all know that some land-related issues are very complex in nature and therefore not all the applications received could be resolved in this phase of the mission (Basundhara). Therefore, within the next few months, we will once again upload those unresolved cases on the Mission Basundhara portal and see if there are ways through which we can bring a conclusion to some of them, if not all, Dr Sarma said, referring to the unresolved cases under the scheme at its closure ceremony. (ANI)

