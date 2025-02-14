Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh at his official residence, accoriding to a press release.

Officials termed the visit as a courtesy call. It was the first meeting of Singh with the Chief Minister after the assumption of office as DG, CRPF, the release stated.

The DG presented a memento and a flower bouquet to the Chief Minister, the release stated.

Prior to his appointment as DG, CRPF by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Singh served as DGP, Assam Police close to two years. Singh is a senior IPS Officer from the 1991-batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Later, the CMO, Assam posted on the micro blogging site X, "Director General of @crpfindia, Shri @gpsinghips, called upon HCM Dr. @himantabiswa in New Delhi today for a courtesy meeting."

Meanwhile Assam CM Sarma also reviewed the preparations at Sarusajai Stadium for 'Jhumoir Binandini 2025' to ensure seamless arrangements for guests, participants and the audience.

Assam CMO, taking to X, wrote, "Set for 24th February, this grand celebration will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Assam's Tea Tribe community through their traditional Jhumoir dance."

PM Modi will be attending the 'Jhumoir Binandini' in Assam.

In a statement issued today, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Subhash Dutta informed that a total of 8,000 artists from different parts of the state are preparing to show their Jhumur dance, synchronized to the rhythmic beats of the Madal.

"The youth from the tea community have been tirelessly practising day and night to showcase their talent on a global platform through this event," read a statement from Assam BJP.

This initiative aims to highlight the cultural richness of Assam's tea community and establish their artistic heritage on the world stage, the statement added.

"The presence of PM Modi at the event will not only boost the morale of the artists but will also double the excitement of the people of Assam," the statement read. (ANI)

