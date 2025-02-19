India News | Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the veterinary playground Khanapara, the venue for the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit; inspected and assessed the preparations of the summit.

Accompanied by government officers, Sarma visited the venue, which would host an array of events related to the summit.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit on 25 February while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will remain present on the valedictory session on 26 February.

During his visit to Khanapara, Chief Minister Sarma noted the construction of seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition halls, a dining area, and other facilities for the mega event.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Meets Delhi LG VK Saxena, Stakes Claim To Form Government (See Pics and Video).

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma chaired a review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan with all the ministers of his council and senior government officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took stock of the final preparations for the Summit and Jhumoir Binondini, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

He reviewed all issues related to venue preparation, accommodation, food, seating arrangement, inauguration, valedictory, thematic sessions etc.

He asked the ministers and officers to ensure that all preparations were in place to make the events a grand success.

He also asked them to see that both the events reflect the rich cultural heritage of the state along with the inherent investment potentials of Assam.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's official residence in the national capital.CM Sarma apprised Shah on the slew of steps taken by the Assam government to make the upcoming two-day mega Business Summit in Guwahati a grand success in terms of participation from both within and outside the country and investments that are expected to pour in key sectors.

An official release said Shah complimented Sarma over his efforts to make the Summit a resounding success and exuded optimism that the mega event will not only bring in huge investments but also put Assam on the global map as India's growth engine and attractive destination for investment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)