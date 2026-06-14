India News | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Preparedness at Guwahati Airport for Japanese PM's Likely Visit

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): In preparation for a potential high-level diplomatic visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Sunday to inspect the facility's preparedness.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Minister for Cultural Affairs, the Minister for Guwahati Development, and other senior state government officials.

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The team conducted a thorough review of the airport's new integrated terminal, which has been positioned as a key infrastructure asset for the region.

The new terminal at LGBI Airport, described as a state-of-the-art facility, is expected to significantly boost connectivity in the Northeast by transforming Guwahati into a major aviation hub. The terminal will be equipped to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, substantially easing air traffic in the region.

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The Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex, once completed, will play a key role in ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers to the entire Northeast, thereby supporting the region's agricultural sector.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, has put in place a multi-faceted approach combining effective wildlife management, rigorous monitoring, and public education to reduce bird and wildlife-related incidents on and around the airfield to ensure the safety of both passengers and aircraft as a part of its comprehensive wildlife mitigation strategy.

LGBI Airport places an emphasis on community engagement and awareness to foster a collaborative approach to Wildlife Hazard Management (WHM). In recent months, a series of educational initiatives have been launched in local villages, among stakeholders, and the general public.

In line with the airport's commitment to mitigating wildlife incursions on the runway and bird strikes, a range of measures have been implemented, both on the ground and in the air.

These include waste management. Ensuring proper waste disposal and minimising the accumulation of litter around the airfield helps reduce the attraction of birds and other wildlife. Regular maintenance of adjacent canals to enable the flow of water, particularly during the monsoon.

A dedicated team conducts regular inspections to identify potential wildlife hazards, including the proximity of slaughterhouses and other attractants near the airfield. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae may visit India to meet with her counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in July, NHK World Japan reported on June 4. The two are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in a range of fields, including security and the economy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)