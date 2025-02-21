Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Friday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Sarma expressed his gratitude after taking a holy dip, saying, "I am very fortunate to take a holy dip here at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements were very good. I want to thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the entire administration for this. " Sarma appreciated the efforts made for the grand event.

Sarma further emphasised the cultural significance of the Mahakumbh, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Once again, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Sanatana culture has come up in front of the world. This Mahakumbh is proof that Sanatana is the past, present and the future of the world," he added, highlighting the event's global impact on promoting India's spiritual heritage.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the success of the ongoing Mahakumbh, noting that this spiritual festival will bring more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the state's economy.

Replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the government has brought more than eight crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.

"We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line, and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector... The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organization of Mahakumbh. The Mahakumbh is going to bring a growth of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," CM Adityanath said.

He also emphasised government initiatives to empower women, noting that 20 per cent of women have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that under the BJP's double-engine government, the state has become the second-largest economy in the country and is on its way to achieving the target of one trillion USD, becoming the largest economy in the country by 2029.

He alleged that under the Samajwadi Party government, UP was put in the category of 'BIMARU State'. Due to the efforts of the double-engine government in the last 8 years, it has become the second largest economy, and in 2029, UP will become "a one trillion-dollar economy and the largest economy of the country..."

Yogi also highlighted the success of Global Investment Summit held in February of 2023, saying that the state got a proposal of 40 lakh crore out of which the ground breaking of Rs 15 lakh crore has been done which in turn will provide employment guarantee for 60 lakh youth.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday tabled an Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26. The key initiatives in the budget include the development of an Artificial Intelligence City and a technology research park focused on cyber security, scooties for meritorious students on the basis of eligibility, the construction of four new expressways, and the development of 58 municipalities into smart municipalities. (ANI)

