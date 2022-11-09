Majuli (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited a Photo Exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and eight years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan being held in Majuli Raas festival.

The Assam Chief Minister asserted that the exhibition beautifully highlighted the development journey and the history of the freedom struggle started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through service and good governance.

The three-day exhibition is organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Guwahati under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of CBC for creating awareness among people about freedom fighters of the nation and approached for a big photo exhibition at Guwahati in the coming days.

Pradan Baruah, MP, Lakhimpur accompanied the Assam Chief Minister, Bhuban Gam, MLA, Majuli, Pulak Mahanta, DC, and Majuli among others.

He visited many Satras including Samaguri Satra, Bengenaaati Satra, Garmur Satra and Jengraimukh in Majuli on the prestigious occasion of the Raas festival.

More than 50 panels on freedom fighters of the Northeast, schemes and initiatives of the Central Government in the Northeast, Freedom Movement of the country, etc., are showcased in the Photo Exhibition and Video display on Freedom Movement.

Cultural shows, an open quiz competition and a Swachhata Abhiyan were also carried out in the exhibition. (ANI)

