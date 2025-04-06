Tamulpur (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the open session of the 32nd Annual Conference of the Dularai Bathou Goutham (All Bathou Mahasabha), held at Pathalikuchi in Tamulpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma observed that the All Bathou Mahasabha, founded on 15 May 1992 under the leadership of Rupnath Basumatary and Baneswar Basumatary, has had a significant impact on the religious, spiritual, cultural, and linguistic consciousness of the Bodo community.

He expressed respect for these founding figures and for all individuals who have remained associated with the Mahasabha since its establishment.

The Chief Minister observed, "The customary practices, religious rites, and ceremonial traditions of Assam's indigenous communities, including those of the Bodo people, have contributed meaningfully to the cultural corpus of the state and to the wider ethnocultural landscape of the nation."

He remarked, "The acknowledgement, safeguarding, and systematic promotion of these cultural attributes constitute an immediate priority."

In addressing this necessity, he stated, "The Government of Assam has established a distinct administrative body - the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture - tasked with the sustained support, advancement, and conservation of tribal and indigenous religious and cultural systems."

He further noted, "This department has already commenced various initiatives specifically directed towards the safeguarding of traditional spiritual and religious frameworks."

Referring to the state administration's earlier commitment at Thelamara, CM Sarma mentioned, "Financial support has been provided to 200 Bathou Thansalis over the past two years, as part of an initiative to assist 500 such religious sites."

He continued, "An additional 100 Bathou Thansali would receive assistance within the current year.'

Moreover, he announced the allocation of Rs 15 crore -- with Rs 5 crore assigned to each -- for the construction of three substantial Bathou Thansali and Heritage Centres at Goreswar, Chirang, and Ghoramara or Tezpur.

He said, "A Namghar would be constructed on the premises of the new Assam Bhawan in New Delhi, where a Sijou tree would be planted. These undertakings would be pursued in collaboration with the All Bathou Mahasabha, with the aim of enhancing public awareness of the historical and spiritual significance of the Bathou tradition."

The Chief Minister reiterated that cultural and spiritual traditions constitute essential foundations of personal and collective identity.

He emphasised, "Such traditions offer guidance for a principled and purposeful mode of life."

Addressing the younger generation of the Bodo community, he underscored their "responsibility in sustaining and advancing their cultural and religious heritage."

The event was attended by Member of Rajya Sabha, Rwngwra Narzary; Member of the Legislative Assembly, Jolen Daimary; Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly, Katiram Boro; Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro; as well as other council members and invited dignitaries. (ANI)

