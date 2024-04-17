Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, comparing them with the 'Amul Babies'.

He said that people in Assam would prefer to see different animals rather than attend election campaign events held by the Gandhi siblings.

Assam CM, while interacting with reporters, said, "Why would people of Assam come to see the "Amul Babies" of the Gandhi family? It would be better if he roams around in the forest and enjoys seeing different animals there."

The Chief Minister's remarks came after Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in support of Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat constituency on Tuesday.

"What's the benefit of seeing the Gandhi family? They look fit for the Amul campaign, so they are Amul babies. It's more beneficial to watch rhinos at Kaziranga than catching a glimpse of Amul babies," he said.

"I heard around 2,000-3,000 people gathered at Priyanka Vadra's roadshow in Jorhat. Who will come to see Priyanka Gandhi? People will rather visit Kaziranga and watch tigers and rhinos," the CM further said.

Earlier on April 16, expressing her sentiments, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed on X, "Today I will meet my sisters and my brothers in Jorhat, Assam and Tripura West. The states of the Northeast have their own unique culture and historical heritage. The BJP government has imposed its own rules on this heritage. On top of this, inflation and unemployment have made the lives of the people difficult."

"Congress's five-justice guarantees will not only provide relief to the public but will also strengthen the future of the youth and the country," she further said on X.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam.

Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

