India News | Assam: CM Himanta Sarma Directs Agri Department to Hold Mega-stakeholder Workshop to Secure GI Tags for Indigenous Produce

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the Assam Agriculture Department to organise a mega stakeholder workshop between August and September this year, aimed at securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the state's indigenous agricultural produce.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting on Monday, chaired by the Chief Minister on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. During proceedings, Sarma emphasised the necessity of implementing comprehensive organic certification across the state to enhance the marketability and global competitiveness of Assam's local crops.

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"We will be taking all measures to augment investment in agri-infra, support exporters of GI-tagged and organic products, and utilise all possible Central support in this endeavour. The Agri Infrastructure Fund is a major component in this direction, in which the Centre has assured us full support," the Chief Minister stated.

He further instructed officials to bridge the gap between agricultural producers and aggregators, ensuring that farmers gain direct access to lucrative export markets to significantly boost their income.

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GI tags protect regional identity and certify that certain products originate exclusively from Assam, giving local farmers absolute market exclusivity

Kaji Nemu (Assam Lemon), Joha Rice and Tezpur Litchi are some of the famed Assamese crops that have been given the GI tags.

Meanwhile, among other issues discussed by Sarma in the meeting held yesterday included addressing the critical issue of land management. The Assam CM reaffirmed that reclaiming State land from encroachers remains a top priority for his administration.

Highlighting the progress made, he noted, "Over the last five years, we have reclaimed over 200 square km from encroachers. We are now taking robust steps to ensure encroachers are never able to return to these lands."

On infrastructure development, the Chief Minister directed key departments, including Education, Health, and Power, to identify critical projects eligible for the Central Government's Viability Gap Funding (VGF) initiative. This move is intended to shore up the State's growth trajectory. He also reviewed the current roadmap for expanding Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, emphasising the creation of a sustainable, robust pipeline of bankable ventures.

In a separate session held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the E-File Monitoring System. Sarma stressed the importance of a smooth, seamless implementation of the e-Office system across all government departments. He further deliberated on the potential of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the state's administrative framework to ensure governance becomes more efficient, transparent, and inherently citizen-centric. (ANI)

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