Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched an attack on Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged remarks that Sarma would "definitely be sent to jail."

In a post on X, Sarma claimed, "Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail' -- these were the exact words spoken by the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his closed-door meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1945396962469044640

Taking a dig at the Congress MP's legal troubles, CM Sarma further added, "He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country."

CM Sarma also sarcastically extended his hospitality, saying, "My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day."

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi held the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Guwahati.

Emphasising the meeting, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi stated that the party held an in-depth discussion on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the challenges ahead.

https://x.com/GauravGogoiAsm/status/1945405295624106402

Members of the Political Affairs Committee, PCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, Frontal Heads, and DCC Presidents were present at the meeting.

"Honoured to welcome Congress President Shri @kharge ji and Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji to Guwahati today for a crucial meeting with the Assam Congress leadership. Together with members of the Political Affairs Committee, PCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, Frontal Heads, and DCC Presidents, we held an in-depth discussion on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the challenges ahead," Gogoi posted on X. (ANI)

