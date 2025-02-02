New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the provisions in the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, saying that it has provided significant relief to the middle and lower-middle classes.

CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the income tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, calling it a "huge relief."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Lauds 'Amazing Arrangements (Watch Video).

"I welcome the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I welcome all the proposals, especially the income tax exemption for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh. This is a huge relief to the middle and lower-middle class, and I thank her for this," he said.

In addition to tax reforms, the Chief Minister praised the announcement of a fertilizer factory in Assam with a production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. He emphasised that this development would bolster the state's industrialisation efforts.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman After Budget Presentation.

"The budget includes the construction of a fertilizer factory in Assam with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. This will greatly boost our state's industrialization, and I thank her for this plan," Sarma said.

Sarma also rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Union Budget 2025, saying that the party should refrain from attacking a budget that provides substantial relief to the middle class.

In a swipe at Congress, Sarma pointed out that despite ruling the country for six decades, the party had failed to raise the income tax exemption slab beyond Rs 5 lakh, whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had now extended exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh.

He also highlighted the budget's focus on technology advancements and price reductions for cancer medicines, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's remarks as "politically motivated" and indicative of his "zero knowledge" about the country's economy.

"Congress shouldn't criticise this budget at all, they should see how much they have granted relief to the middle class. Even after ruling our country for 60 years, they couldn't increase the slab of income tax relief beyond Rs 5 lakhs. Today Union Finance Minister has exempted not only the middle class but the lower and upper middle class as well. She spoke about various technologies..she reduced the price of various cancer medicines. These comments are politically motivated and reflect Rahul Gandhi's zero knowledge of the economy of the country," said Sarma.

This comes after Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, criticised the Union Budget 2025, alleging that the target of the budget was only to benefit 20-25 people and give money in the hands of the billionaires.

He also brushed off the benefits of income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, the biggest announcement of the budget.

The Lok Sabha LoP also highlighted the "inadequate representation" of underprivileged sections of society in various institutions across the country.

The Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday, provided major relief to the salaried class with no income tax on an average monthly income of up to Rs one lakh to boost household savings and consumption with the government also giving thrust to four engines of development - agriculture, MSMEs, investment and exports.

The Finance Minister's announcement on tax relief means that the salaried class will pay nil income tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Opposition parties slammed the Budget, saying it was silent on the problem of unemployment and accused the government of "throttling MGNREGA".

Sitharaman received warm facilitation from BJP members and the party's allies soon after her speech with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating her.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those who greeted the Finance Minister.

PM Modi walked up to Sitharaman's seat as she was surrounded by elated NDA MPs and had a brief interaction with her. Sitharaman also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament House after presenting the Budget.

Congress and other opposition parties slammed the Union Budget.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Sitharaman is walking on "a worn-out path" and she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not followed the advice of the Chief Economic Advisor on the need to deregulate and that the government's "stranglehold" on the activities of the people is getting tighter.

Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram said the economy will trudge along on the old path and deliver no more than the usual 6 or 6.5 per cent growth in 2025-26.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said the budget is nothing but a political document "aimed at securing votes in Bihar, while completely disregarding the needs of Bengal".

The Budget "is not for the poor, not for balanced growth, and certainly not for the principles of federalism," Trinamool Congress said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)