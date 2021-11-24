Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a cabinet meeting for the first time in Bongaigaon and decided to increase DA (dearness allowance) for state government employees and pensioners.

This is the second instance when the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a cabinet meeting outside Guwahati. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was held in Dhemaji on September 30.

Breifing mediapersons following the meeting the chief minister said, "Cabinet meeting of Assam government held in Bongaigaon for the first time today. We have decided that Bongaigaon College will be upgraded to a university in three years. Work will begin for a medical college here in 5-6 months. We have also decided to enhance DA for State Govt employees/pensioners,"

In today's cabinet meeting it was decided to form a panel to ascertain total Satra land under encroachment. The panel will be headed by MLA Pradip Hazarika and include MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sharma as members.

For training youth to pursue higher education and explore employment opportunities, the government will set up Youth Commission. The cabinet also decided to restructure school education and amend rules for postgraduate courses in government medical colleges.

Among the other key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting include setting up a trust for the welfare of Assam Agitation victims, amending Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Act and creating a special unit under the Special Branch of Assam Police, reducing the e-procurement threshold and extending PMAY benefits to settlers of government land. (ANI)

