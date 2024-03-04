Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): As a part of Bikash Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated, laid foundations and performed bhumi pujan of projects worth Rs 1,208 crore in Kamrup (M) district in different programmes held across the district. CM Sarma also inaugurated a Elevated South Bank Corridor of Guwahati- North Guwahati Bridge involving an outlay of Rs 326.01 crore. The highlights of the project are it is a tree-lane flyover with two rotaries.

Special noise barriers have been installed to control noise pollution which is first-of-its-kind in the state. The corridor is 1.2 km length with 15.2 m width from Bhoothnath to Machkhowa. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of a 100 bed Azara District Hospital with a project cost of Rs. 116 crore. The hospital will have three operation theatres, 14 essential healthcare facilities including critical care, radiology etc.

He also performed bhumi pujan for the upgradation of existing 2-lane road to 4-lane road connecting LGBI Airport from VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction involving a project cost of Rs. 358 crore. The length of the road will be 9 KM with roundabouts at VIP junction SoS junction and Garal junction replacing existing ones at grade T/Y Junction.

During the day, the Chief Minister also performed bhumi pujan for Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur T Junction. The 5.482 KM project to be built with budgetary expenditure of Rs. 408 crore which will lead to better connectivity with nearby and remote areas and reduce accidents and commute time.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that Assam Public Works Roads Department undertook the ambitious project for construction of 6-Lane extra-dosed PSC Bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati at a cost of Rs. 2608.69 crore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Bridge on February 9, 2019. The project activities commenced from August 14, 2019. With the inauguration of the portion of the elevated corridor, traffic congestion near Bharalumukh would be reduced to a great extent. The corridor will enhance the cityscape by the river and reinforce the river bank. Once fully completed the entire stretch of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narednra Modi in the month of December this year," the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister also said that with the inauguration of the elevated corridor, commuters coming from Adabari areas and going to Kachar Ghat can directly take the elevated corridor bypassing Bharalumukh.

Giving a snapshot of the latest infrastructural developments of Guwahati, Dr. Sarma said that the dedication of the Neelachal Flyover, Shraddhanjali Flyover, Dispur Super market Flyover, extension of Ganeshguri Flyover have led to the smooth traffic movement in the city.

He also said that the under-construction flyover at Kalapahar, and the one from Dighali Pukhuri to Bamunimaidan will lead to a total transformation of the traffic movement in the city.

CM Sarma also said that another elevated corridor from Pandu to Kamakhya Temple over the Brahmaputra is on the pipeline which will be materialized very soon. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister performed bhoomipujan for the upgradation of the existing 2-lane road to 4-lane road connecting Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction. Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 116-crore 100-bedded Azara District Hospital being built under the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) scheme funded by the World Bank.

He also attended the bhoomipujan of the Rs 408-crore Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur T-Junction, totalling 5.482 Km in length, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

Speaking on these occasions, the Chief Minister stated that the World Bank came forward with funding to upgrade 10 numbers of existing hospitals in the State to the level of district hospitals.

He said the government decided to include the Azara Community Health Centre into that list so that the population residing in and around the locality can enjoy the benefits of modern healthcare facilities nearby their homes without having to travel to distant places. The Chief Minister said the government aims to complete the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital by 2026.

"The 8-storeyed building with total built-up area of 15,555 square meter shall have three numbers of operational theatres, along with a host of essential healthcare facilities, including critical, radiology, to name a few," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Sarma further added necessary steps for construction of a flyover at Rani would be taken. He also spoke about the government's initiatives aimed at massive infrastructure development near Deepor Beel with the aim of boosting tourism potential of the Ramsar Convention site.

He further stated that the existing railway line passing through Deepor Beel shall be upgraded to elevated railway corridor so as to minimise casualties of elephants inhabiting in the nearby areas. (ANI)

