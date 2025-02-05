Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded project at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to enhance passenger convenience, experience and ease of travel.

The entire work was planned and executed in just two months with a view to promote the airport's facilities and create a welcoming environment for delegates attending the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 event, the CM said.

He also expressed hope that the new terminal, currently under construction, will also be completed later this year.

As part of the upgraded project, the number of entry lanes has been increased from eight to 14, while departure lanes have been expanded from three to four. Additionally, four new DigiYatra Gates have been introduced.

The security check-in area has also been expanded from 300 to 450 sq. metres, with additional screening queues and new furniture. A 140-metre architectural wall and 300 sq. metres of new gardens have been added to improve the aesthetic appeal of the airport.

The upgraded terminal also features enhanced retail, food, and recreational facilities, offering a more comfortable experience for passengers.

Water resources minister Pijush Hazarika, chief airport officer Ashwin Naronha, and several other senior officials were present at the inauguration.

