Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that individuals in society are remembered for their contribution to the socio-cultural-academic landscape of the society.

Interacting with the students on career counselling at Sertalin Auditorium Hall at Taralangsho in Karbi Anglong district, the Assam Chief Minister said that the students' contribution will be their identity and they will be remembered by posterity for their socio-cultural and academic role towards society.

Chief Minister Sarma, citing the example of President of the country Droupadi Murmu, said that she hailed from an interior place in Odisha and assumed the highest constitutional post in the country by virtue of her resolute dedication, determination and love for the people.

The Assam Chief Minister also informed the students that the President is coming to Diphu on January 17, and they will get the opportunity to see and meet her.

Assam CM also said that millions of people come to this world. However, only a few can leave their imprints on the minds of the people. Personalities like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi are remembered with love and respect even today because of their impactful contributions.

Stating that God sends some people with special purposes, he asked the students to reflect on why people are born in this world. Assam CM also asked them to listen to their inner soul and try to realise their worth.

The Chief Minister also said that the students who involve themselves in fulfilling the aspirations of their parents are always at the receiving end of their parents' blessings.

He said that without the blessings of their parents, nobody can become great in life. Taking decisions after due discussion with the parents is an art.

He also said that technology is an indispensable part of one's life. Without technology, nobody can go forward. As per one's priorities, one should adopt and use technology and master it.

He said that the students should be empowered to learn and use AI, Machine learning, etc. He also advised the students to learn about the application of new and modern technologies.

Stating that Karbi Anglong is a beautiful district, he asked the students to be conscious and committed to protecting and preserving its natural resources.

The Chief Minister also advised the students of Karbi Anglong district that, besides their mother tongue, they should also learn Assamese, Hindi and English. He also informed them about Sanskritik Maharan and Khel Mahasangram.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Nomal Momin, MP Haren Sing Bey, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Jogen Mohan, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, and MLA Bidya Sing Englang were present on the occasion. (ANI)

