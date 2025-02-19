New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

CM Sarma apprised Shah on the slew of steps taken by the Assam government to make the upcoming two-day mega Business Summit in Guwahati a grand success in terms of participation from both within and outside the country and investments that are expected to pour in key sectors.

An official release said Shah complimented Sarma over his efforts to make the Summit a resounding success and exuded optimism that the mega event will not only bring in huge investments but also put Assam on the global map as India's growth engine and attractive destination for investment.

The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the honour of meeting Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his guidance for Advantage Assam2.0," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Assam government is set to sign two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Japan and Singapore during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investors summit, Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that Japan is interested in recruiting manpower from Assam while Singapore seeks to hire nurses from the state. (ANI)

