India News | Assam CM Meets EAM Jaishankar, Discusses Act East Policy and Regional Trade Opportunities

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed ways to strengthen the Centre's Act East Policy while exploring Assam's potential role in enhancing trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries.

Sharing details of the meeting, which took place at EAM's official residence, Sarma on X, described the interaction as insightful and said Jaishankar's perspective on global affairs and India's approach to current geopolitical challenges was always enlightening.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance for Pensioners: Who Can Claim DR, Eligibility Rules and Key Details.

"This morning, I had the pleasure of calling upon Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji. His perspective on global affairs and how India is navigating current geopolitical headwinds is always enlightening," the Chief Minister said.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2060987128457359725

Also Read | UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at UPPRPB; Check Exam City, Shift Details and Exam Date.

CM Sarma said he thanked the EAM for sharing his insights on further strengthening India's Act East Policy, a key initiative aimed at deepening India's engagement with countries in Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope for continued guidance from Jaishankar on how Assam can contribute to strengthening trade and tourism linkages with neighbouring nations, leveraging the state's strategic location as a gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia.

The discussions come amid ongoing efforts to boost regional connectivity, cross-border commerce and economic cooperation under the Act East framework, with Assam expected to play an increasingly important role in advancing these objectives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)