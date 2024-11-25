Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister and the Governor discussed various development issues. Additionally, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the benefit of all sections of the state's population.

He also updated the Governor on the ongoing development projects undertaken by the government across the state.

Earlier, on Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the three newly elected BJP MLAs from the recently concluded assembly by-polls in Guwahati.

Notably, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, secured victory in all five assembly seats contested during the by-elections in Assam. BJP's Ghatowal won the Behali Assembly seat, while the United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Nirmal Kumar Brahma claimed Sidli.

Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury secured the Bongaigaon Assembly seat for the NDA. Similarly, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das emerged victorious in Samaguri and Dholai, respectively.

The by-elections were conducted for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, with significant contests taking place in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

