India News | Assam CM Meets New NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Seeks Stronger Reform Partnership

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated Dr Ashok Lahiri on his recent appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and expressed the state's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the national policy think tank.

Sharing details of his meeting with Dr Lahiri in the national capital, Sarma said the newly appointed Vice Chairman brings with him extensive experience in public policy and finance,' highlighting the expertise he is expected to bring to NITI Aayog's policymaking and reform agenda.

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The Chief Minister noted that the Assam Government is keen to deepen its engagement with NITI Aayog in implementing reforms and developmental policies.

"The Assam Govt aims to deepen its partnership with NITI Aayog in implementing reforms and policies that will improve the Ease of Living of our people," Sarma said in a post on X after the meeting.

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The interaction comes as Assam continues to pursue governance reforms, infrastructure development and welfare initiatives with support from central institutions.

Officials believe closer collaboration with NITI Aayog will help accelerate policy implementation and enhance outcomes across key sectors.

Dr Lahiri, a distinguished economist and public policy expert, has held several important positions in government and academia.

His appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog is expected to bolster the institution's role in shaping India's development priorities and supporting states in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Amongst India's most experienced economists with a career spanning over four decades, Dr Lahiri has served multiple important roles across the policy spectrum, from Chief Economic Adviser to Finance Commission Member, Asian Development Bank, World Bank and the IMF.

An alumnus of Delhi School of Economics and Presidency University, Dr Lahiri has been "a proud Kolkatan, and leading Bengali Bhodrolok luminary" championing the cause of Bengal's development and progress. (ANI)

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