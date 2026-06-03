India News | Assam CM Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Seeks Guidance for State's Development Journey

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on the state's rapid economic growth and future development roadmap.

The meeting assumes significance as it was Sarma's first meeting with the President after assuming office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

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Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the President as an 'epitome of courage, resilience and leadership' and said that interacting with her is always an inspiring experience.

"Meeting Hon'ble President is always an inspiring experience, and her words act as an encouragement in our path of public service," Sarma wrote.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the President of Assam's ongoing growth journey and the government's plans to sustain the momentum in the coming years, according to the release.

"After assuming office for the second time, I briefed her on Assam's ongoing growth journey as India's fastest-growing state and how we plan to take this momentum forward," he said.

CM Sarma also sought the President's blessings and guidance as his government continues to focus on public welfare, infrastructure expansion, and economic development.

"I sought her blessings and guidance to continue our journey of public welfare and development," the Chief Minister added.

The meeting comes as the Assam government pushes ahead with initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth, attracting investments, and improving public services across the state.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that significant progress has been made towards establishing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati following a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said discussions held on Tuesday evening at the Union Minister's official residence focused on finalising the contours of the proposed IIM Guwahati campus, which is expected to play a key role in strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.

"Assam will become East India's next education hub, and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus. Grateful for his relentless support towards strengthening education infrastructure in Assam," Sarma wrote.

The proposed IIM Guwahati is part of the Assam Government's broader vision to transform the state into a premier educational destination in eastern India by attracting top-tier academic and research institutions. (ANI)

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