Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Discuss Major Railway Expansion Projects

New Delhi, May 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at his residence here and discussed ways to accelerate railway infrastructure development across the state, with a focus on improving connectivity and enhancing passenger amenities. Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described it as "always a pleasure to meet our erudite and very knowledgeable Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji."

The two leaders reviewed the ongoing transformation of Assam's railway network, including the expansion of more than 1,300 km of railway tracks and the redevelopment of over 50 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. UCC Bill Passed in Assam Assembly; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Law To Come Into Effect in 6 Months.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Always a pleasure to meet our erudite and very knowledgeable Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. We exchanged notes on expanding the overall railway network and rail infrastructure in Assam - which includes work on ongoing 1,300+ km of track expansion and 50+ Amrit… pic.twitter.com/vZQ7ixQMC5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 30, 2026

"We exchanged notes on expanding the overall railway network and rail infrastructure in Assam, which includes work on ongoing 1,300+ km of track expansion and 50+ Amrit Bharat stations," the Chief Minister said in his post. The discussions formed part of the Centre's and the state government's broader efforts to strengthen rail connectivity, improve transport infrastructure and support economic growth in Assam and the wider Northeast region. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Directs Officials To Serve Local Cuisine in Vande Bharat Trains.

The ongoing projects are expected to enhance passenger convenience, improve freight movement and provide a significant boost to regional development, further integrating Assam with the national railway network.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital here on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X, stating, "Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

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