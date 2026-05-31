India News | Assam CM Meets Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi, Discusses Roadmap for Viksit Assam

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in the national capital and held discussions on accelerating the state's development journey under the vision of a 'Viksit Assam'.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, which took place at Sonowal's official residence, the Chief Minister described every interaction with Sonowal as an opportunity to deliberate on the future of Assam and review the state's progress.

Also Read | Who Are Vedant Shrivastava, Nisarga Adhikary and Sarthak Sidhant? The 3 Gen-Z Students Who Put CBSE’s OSM System Under Scrutiny.

"Every meeting with Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Dangoriya is an opportunity to discuss and deliberate on building a #ViksitAssam. Today's meeting with him in Delhi was no different -- one where we discussed the progress made in the last decade and how to accelerate Assam's growth journey," Sarma wrote.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2061042493970620767

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of May 31, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sharing a post on X after the meeting, Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that they had a productive discussion on strengthening the development roadmap of the state. "Glad to meet Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa in New Delhi. Had a productive discussion on strengthening the development roadmap of our state. #TeamAssam is committed to ensuring a continuous era of peace, progress and prosperity," Sonowal post read.

https://x.com/sarbanandsonwal/status/2061054846879531321

The meeting focused on reviewing developmental gains achieved over the past ten years and exploring strategies to further strengthen Assam's economic growth, infrastructure development, and overall progress. Both leaders are understood to have exchanged views on key initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a developed and prosperous state.

The interaction reflects the continued coordination between the state and the Centre in advancing developmental priorities and realising the vision of a Viksit Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)