New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday held a strategy meeting of the party leaders from Assam to prepare for 2024 general elections.

The meeting was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here and presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secy KC Venugopal were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Disease X: CEPI Partners with Pune-Based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to Develop mRNA Vaccine Tech Against Deadly Virus.

Among those who attended the meeting were AICC in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora, CLP Leader Debabrata Saikia, MPs and other leaders.

Gandhi later said in a Facebook post that “peace and prosperity have been the foundational pillars on which the Congress party built a progressive Assam”.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Restaurant Cook Beaten to Death by Drunk Men in Jaisalmer Over Taste of Food.

He said the misgovernance by BJP's ‘double-engine’ sarkar has demolished these pillars.

“We are determined to ensure this trend stops, and the times change for the good of the people”, he added.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP. Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with Assam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state.”

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Jitender Singh, Bora and Saikia said that deliberate attempts were being made to spoil the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere of Assam.

Bora alleged that the BJP government had organized weapons training for its activists in Assam, which will endanger peace in the state. He said the party will launch an agitation against it.

He said, during the meeting the corruption prevailing in the state under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also discussed. He alleged that Sarma was the most corrupt CM in the country.

Bora also disclosed that the Congress president had assured him that he will consider his request to hold a special Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Assam focusing on the North Eastern region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)