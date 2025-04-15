Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday participated in the Sri Sri Maha Vishnu Yagya Mahotsav at Nalbari on the beginning of the Assamese new year.

"To mark the beginning of the Assamese new year, I participated in the Sri Sri Maha Vishnu Yagya Mahotsav at Nalbari earlier today and offered my prayers to Bhagwan Vishnu for the good health and prosperity of all," Assam CM posted on X.

"On this auspicious occasion, I was joined by my esteemed party colleagues @DilipSaikia4Bjp dangoriya, @HarishD_BJP ji, @jayanta_malla, @cmpatowary among others as we together prayed for a Viksit Assam," he added.

The Yagna has been held annually for the past 102 years, continuing to enrich and uplift generations. On the occasion, CM Sarma announced special support for the construction of a Bhawan at the Yagna Dham.

Earlier today, Assam's Chief Minister announced that Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc., across Assam, while Bengali and Bodo will be used respectively in the districts of Barak Valley and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

CM Sarma took to social media post on X to make this announcement.

"Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc, across Assam. In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a social media post on X.

Rongali Bihu marks the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.'

The people of Assam celebrated the state's biggest festival, Rongali Bihu, on April 14. The week-long celebration begins with Goru Bihu and includes music, dance, traditional food, and visits to relatives, reflecting the rich culture and spirit of unity in Assam. (ANI)

