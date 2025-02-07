Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Assam is preparing to host two major events--the Mega Jhumur Dance Performance and the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment and infrastructure summit--both of which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the preparations for these key events, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The meeting focused on the progress of various committees handling guest management, medical support, technical coordination, and traffic arrangements, the statement noted.

According to the statement, Assam's rich cultural heritage, Chief Minister Sarma instructed all Deputy Commissioners to organize live screenings of the Jhumur dance performance in tea gardens across the state.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring clean drinking water, adequate sanitation, and high-quality food for all event participants.

Regarding the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Dr. Sarma reviewed arrangements for the inaugural ceremony scheduled for February 25. He discussed strategies for involving leading organizations and institutions, along with ensuring top-tier hospitality and logistical support for delegates, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of highlighting Assam's tea industry and indigenous textile sector at the summit. Earlier in the day, CM Sarma met with over 30 individuals from diverse backgrounds at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, where he engaged in discussions on various issues and assured necessary steps would be taken to address their concerns. (ANI)

