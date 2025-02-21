Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised that in the next three months, facts on Ali Sheikh, the Pakistani national who he had alleged was linked to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife would be revealed. The Assam CM was speaking on the floor of the assembly during the ongoing budget session.

"I promise on the floor of Assam Legislative Assembly that in three months, we will reveal startling facts on the Ali Sheikh- Hon'ble MP issue which will shock everyone in Assam," the CM said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today, February 21: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries Share Prices Drag Benchmark Indices; Rupee Strengthens.

Revealing some facts about Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, the Assam Chief Minister said that, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh visited India at least 18 times.

"After the formation of the SIT within three days we discovered that, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh came to India 18 times from 2010 to 2018. Now we will come to know that who brought him to India and who gave him hospitality. We will break this Ali Tauqeer Sheikh network and we will come back to the assembly in the month of August. We will come back with facts which will be huge. I know the facts because informally they with me, but it has to be on record. The facts will be huge and it will be fatal and the information will shock the people of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In pursuance of the cabinet decision, Assam Police lodged an FIR and the same had been registered as CID Police Station Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others.

On the other hand, pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has recently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

"Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister had claimed that Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national had been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He further alleged that apart from his engagement with the Govt of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh had also founded 'Lead Pakistan', a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. He claimed that Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of 'Lead Pakistan' during her time spent in Islamabad. The Assam CM said that his cabinet had noted its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistani-based leader and other actor of a climate action group in the matters concerning India's internal affairs, thereby raising serious questions on its actual intended operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)