India News | Assam: CM Reviews Preparedness for NEET-UG 2026 Re-examination

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of the districts where the examination will be conducted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the review was carried out through a video conference with District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other senior district officials.

A total of 43,319 candidates in the state have registered for the examination. The examination will be conducted across 87 centres located in 17 districts of the state.

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Emphasising the need to conduct the examination in a free, fair and transparent manner, the Chief Minister directed District Commissioners and SSPs to jointly inspect all examination centres to assess security arrangements, infrastructure preparedness and examination-day logistics.

He also instructed that a mandatory technical audit and dry run of CCTV systems, biometric devices and signal jammers be carried out at all centres well before the examination, the statement said.

To strengthen security arrangements, the Chief Minister directed that prohibitory orders be enforced within a 100-metre radius of all examination centres.

The statement also said that he instructed that adequate publicity be undertaken to create public awareness of the restrictions and ensure that no person other than candidates approaches the examination centres.

The Chief Minister further directed the deployment of an adequate number of women police personnel at all examination centres.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of strict adherence to National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines regarding candidate frisking.

As per the statement, he directed that double-layer frisking be conducted firmly, professionally and courteously, ensuring that candidates do not face any inconvenience or discomfort while maintaining the highest level of vigilance against any attempt at malpractice.

Sarma also directed that a Nodal Officer be designated in each district for CCTV monitoring and that random checks of CCTV footage be carried out regularly. With regard to the security of question papers, he instructed that access to bank lockers where question papers are stored be strictly regulated. Visits by private individuals, he said, should be permitted only under exceptional circumstances and with the prior approval of the District Magistrate.

He further directed that a senior police officer not below the rank of DSP be designated in each district to oversee the security and monitoring of such lockers.

It was informed during the meeting that a Control Room will be established in the office of the Director of Medical Education, which will become operational from June 19. To facilitate the movement of candidates on the day of the examination free travel on ASTC buses would be provided upon production of valid admit cards.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, Special ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Singh, Commissioner & Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Siddharth Singh and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

Director General of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh, also joined the meeting through video conference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)