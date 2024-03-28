Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday he had reviewed the peripheral works of the South Bank Elevated Corridor in Guwahati, a big-ticket road project in the state, and issued necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to focus on infrastructure development of the kind that brings a measure of comfort to the lives of daily commuters and citizens.

The Assam CM posted a personalised video message on his official X handle, saying, "Our focus is on building infrastructure that enhances the ease of life of our citizens. Recently, in Guwahati, I reviewed the peripheral works of the South Bank Elevated Corridor and issued necessary instructions. I'm told this has become Guwahati's favourite destination."

The CM also shared that he had issued instructions to officials concerned on how to take the ambitious road project forward.

As part of his 'Bikash Yatra', earlier, the Assam CM inaugurated the elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 326.01 crore.

The key features of the road project include a three-lane flyover and two rotaries.

Special noise barriers have been installed to control sound pollution, which is a first-of-its-kind feature for any road project in the state.

The corridor extends to 1.2 km, from Bhoothnath to Machkhowa, and is 15.2 m wide.

As part of his 'Bikash Yatra', the Assam CM also inaugurated, laid foundation stones and presided over bhumi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of projects worth Rs 1,208 crore in Kamrup (M) district at separate events held across the district earlier. (ANI)

