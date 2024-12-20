Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak following his alleged misconduct towards the Nagaland woman MP.

"For his behaviour towards the Nagaland MP, the people of North East are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to her...," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament today - hurting two senior MPs and shouting at one of our sisters from Nagaland, an Hon'ble MP - are very disturbing. He must issue an apology," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister has strongly condemned it.

Earlier BJP MP Phangnon Konyak said that she "felt very uncomfortable" by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition allegedly coming very close to her and shouting at her while INDIA bloc leaders protested at the Parliament premises.

Konyak was talking about the parallel protests of INDIA bloc and NDA regarding the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar. During the protests, a scuffle broke out and two BJP MPs were injured.

"I say this with a very heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. LoP Rahul Gandhi came really close proximity of me, and I really felt uncomfortable, and he shouted at me which I feel is really unbecoming of the leader of Opposition. It is not that I cannot defend myself but still then it is really unbecoming," MP Konyak said in Parliament.

She also asked requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, submitting a notice on that regard.

"What I felt that his action today was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me should be made to feel like this. So therefore I seek your protection in this matter, for which I have already sent a notice to you sir (Rajya Sabha Chairman)," she said. (ANI)

