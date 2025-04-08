Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday listed out three high-speed corridors aimed at transforming connectivity across the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma emphasized his dream to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within six hours.

"I envision three high-speed corridors that will transform connectivity across Assam: Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar and Guwahati to Dibrugarh. The Guwahati-Silchar corridor via Borapani is set to become a reality soon. We have also initiated the ground-level work for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh corridor. My dream is to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within 6 hours," the Assam CM said on X.

Earlier today, CM Sarma Biswa Sarma said that there is "unanimous confidence" in completing the section of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31 of this year.

The Assam CM met with Krishnan Kumar, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, in Delhi earlier on Monday to discuss the completion of the highway.

"Pursuant to my discussion yesterday in Delhi with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of @nhidcl, I am happy to share that there is unanimous confidence in completing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway by 31st December," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed, with just certain sections of the road being left.

While posting about the meeting on April 7 in a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects, including the status of the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati Silchar Express Way, the Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan.

Earlier, on February 14, 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers. (ANI)

