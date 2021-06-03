New Delhi, 03, June 2021 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed the Congress party for its policy on the Polio immunisation programme during its term in power.

The criticism came in light between Congress's repeated attack on the BJP-led Central government for the policy adopted for coronavirus vaccination to the people of the country.

When asked about oppositions' criticism, Sarma told ANI, "I don't know what policy Congress party need. I ask Congress what was your policy for polio inoculation that it took you 30 years to give polio drops".

Speaking on the status of vaccination against COVID-19 in Assam, the Chief Minister said the drive is going smoothly in the state.

"We don't have any issue in vaccination. Last month we got 13 lakhs vaccines and this month we have received 19 lakhs vaccines. We will get more in the month of July and August. we are trying to vaccinate maximum people", he said.

Sarma was on a courtesy visit to Delhi on Thursday where he met Union ministers and senior party leaders of Bhartiya Janta Party for the first time after becoming Cheif Minister.

"I met with Prime Minister, Vice-President, Home Minister and other ministers in Delhi today. I got to learn from their experience during the meeting. This time it was a courtesy meeting, Next time I come with matters to discuss and work on," Sarma added. (ANI)

