Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over the situation at the state's border with Mizoram where a violent clash left several people injured, officials said.

Sonowal informed the prime minister about his discussion with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the steps taken by the Assam government to diffuse the tension at the border, they said.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi assured Sonowal to take appropriate steps to improve the situation at the inter-state border.

Sonowal also briefed Shah about the prevailing situation.

The Union Home Minister assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border, an official statement said.

A violent clash took place on Saturday night between the people of the two states on the border between the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur, officials said.

Clashes broke out as a large number of Vairengte residents assembled in the area when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening, they said.

The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, they added.

