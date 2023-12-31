By Hemanta Kumar Nath

Guwahati (Assam) [India] December 30 (ANI): Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday informed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off 200 electric buses on January 1.

"Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the green buses on January 1.The automobile sector has produced 54 percent pollution in the country. We are also not free from it. The Assam government has also been trying to reduce pollution by using green energy in the automobile sector. The Assam Chief Minister and our cabinet has taken initiatives to encourage the people for using green energy," Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI.

He further stated that Assam government is tieing up with private sector on various automobile iniatives.

"We have worked on the automobile sector in two wheeler, four wheeler vehicles. In many places of the state, our green energy works are going on. We have also signed an agreement with Tata power to combat air pollution and reduce carbon footprint, our government has taken lots of initiatives," Parimal Suklabaidya said.

Assam Transport minister further informed that the 200 green buses have been purchased by using smart city fund.

"Assam Chief Minister will hand over 200 buses to state transport department and the state transport department will hand over the buses to Assam State Transport Corporation," he said.

Binod Kumar Choudhury, Works Manager of Rupnagar Complex of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) said that, 200 buses will be introduced in the new year and many hi-tech facilities are available here.

"The moto of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to introduce low emission buses to combat pollution in the city and other places. 200 buses will be introduced and 15 number of EV buses are running. On January 1, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the buses," Choudhury said.

"There is also an EV charge station at Rupnagar. This is the vision of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to introduce such electric vehicles," he added.

He further said that the buses will run in the Guwahati Metropolitan City area.

"People will get the benefits after introducing the buses because the buses are highly sophisticated and many features are there. All the buses have been purchased under the Guwahati Smart City Limited," Binod Kumar Choudhury said. (ANI)

