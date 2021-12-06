Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged former NDFB cadres, who returned to the mainstream following the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, to work for a self-reliant 'economic revolution'.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Pune’s Katraj Area.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines for Adolescents: RDIF Ready To Provide One-Shot Sputnik Light Vaccine, Sputnik M Vaccine to India.

Both the central and state governments along with the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration are committed to fulfil each and every clause of the Accord signed in January 2020, the chief minister said at a function in Kokrajhar while presenting fixed deposit certificates to the former cadres as a part of the rehabilitation package.

Presenting fixed deposit certificates of Rs four lakh each to 1,669 former NDFB cadres –1,062 from Kokrajhar, 573 from Chirang and 34 from Goalpara, Sarma said, the former NDFB rebels should bring permanent peace and economic development in the region.

Urging the former cadres to constructively use the financial assistance, Sarma said, the rehabilitation programme for the ex-cadres is a testimony of the state government's commitment to make Assam 'Atma Nirbhar' (self-reliant).

He urged them not to go looking for jobs but create jobs and provide employment to others.

The youth had picked up arms for the self-determination of their land and political rights but ''many, including security personnel, had lost their lives but now they should pick up tools to create employment for themselves and for at least ten others, “ the chief minister said.

There are certain sections of people with vested interests who would go all out to destabilise the region but the former cadres should be careful and not pay heed to these forces, Sarma said.

''The NDFB cadres had picked up arms for their land people while the army and police personnel also used weapons during their service period. but they put it down once they retire. Similarly, the cadres should consider the previous chapter closed and embark on an economic revolution'', he said.

Most of the cases against the cadres have been dropped and the remaining, except for heinous crimes, will also be closed soon so that they do not have to visit the courts but concentrate on economic activities.

''We are ready to go beyond the peace accord to ensure permanent peace along with political, social and economic development of BTR. We will also include all deserving cadres who have deposited arms within the ambit of this scheme'', he said.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a decisive step towards ending the decade old conflict and establishing permanent peace in the area. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)