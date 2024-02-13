Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md. Mustafizur Rehman, in Guwahati today.

Taking to 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "I received the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, H.E Md Mustafizur Rehman, in Guwahati today."

CM Sarma also extended greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her historic win the recent elections held in January.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed our heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh H.E. Sheikh Hasina on assuming office for a fourth term following her spectacular victory in the recent elections," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on 'X'.

Sheikh Hasina registered a historic victory, clinching a consecutive term as the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Her party, the Awami League, secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament and fifth term as the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated PM Hasina on the historic victory.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

