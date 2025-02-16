Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi regarding his comment of taking legal action against him and his wife.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that he will take legal action against BJP's "malicious and baseless" allegations against him and his wife, accusing them of having connections with the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, potentially compromising national interests.

"The entire matter needs deep investigation and we will discuss it in today's state Cabinet meeting. If he (Gaurav Gogoi) wants to take legal action then he should go to the court, so that we can also give the facts before the court. Then the Judge (court) will decide. I don't want to do this politically. I have developed sympathy towards Gaurav Gogoi that he was trapped by somebody," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"I will give the documents to Bhupen Borah (President of Assam Pradesh Congress) to check them. I will give the same letter to Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupen Borah, I will also send to the Prime Minister and Home Minister why it is needed to investigate the issue. This is related to national security," Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also talked about the Budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly which will be held in Kokrajhar, marking its first day on February 17.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state Cabinet will deliberate on the implications of recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam on national security.

Taking to X, Gogoi said that BJP has gone to "extreme measures" to defame him and his family. "Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will be taking the appropriate legal action." Congress MP wrote.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colbourn, has connections with the Pakistani government and George Soros' Open Society. He also raised questions about the timing of certain events linked to Gogoi's political actions and associations, including a 2015 meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to India.

The Assam CM has demanded that Gogoi and his wife answer serious questions about their alleged links to the ISI and their involvement in taking young minds to the Pakistan High Commission for "brainwashing and radicalisation." (ANI)

